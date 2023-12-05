Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, radio, streaming

Purdue basketball heads out of conference play and offers senior center Zach Edey a homecoming when it plays Alabama in Toronto.

The No. 4 Boilermakers (8-1) split their early Big Ten games, falling to Northwestern in overtime and walloping Iowa. Edey (23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots) leads Purdue, along with Braden Smith (11.7 points, 42.3% on 3-pointers, 6.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.6 steals), Lance Jones (11.0 points, 36.2% on 3s, 2.1 assists) and Fletcher Loyer (10.9 points, 38.5% on 3s).

The Crimson Tide (6-2), who narrowly miss out on the USA TODAY national rankings, are the nation's second-highest scoring team (94.1 points per game). Alabama is powered by Mark Sears (19.8 points, 51.5% on 3s, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists), Aaron Estrada (16.1 points, 44.7% on 3s, 4.3 rebounds) and Grant Nelson (14.0 points, 94.4% free throws, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots). Big man Nick Pringle is expected to return from a one-game suspension.

Purdue basketball vs. Alabama offenses

Alabama knows what it's like to live at the free throw line. The Crimson Tide are 182-of-228 from the line this season (79.8%, 10th in the nation), and they have made more free throws than their opponents have shot (118-of-170, 69.4%).

Look familiar?

Purdue is 171-of-243 (a middling 70.4%) for the season, and its foes are 88-of-133 (66.2%).

Alabama and Purdue have both been quite efficient offensively.

Stat Purdue Alabama Field goal % 49.1 50.0 3-point % 39.7 40.9 Free throw % 70.4 79.8

Purdue basketball start time

1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Toronto.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, streaming in Canada