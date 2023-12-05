Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, radio, streaming
Purdue basketball heads out of conference play and offers senior center Zach Edey a homecoming when it plays Alabama in Toronto.
The No. 4 Boilermakers (8-1) split their early Big Ten games, falling to Northwestern in overtime and walloping Iowa. Edey (23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots) leads Purdue, along with Braden Smith (11.7 points, 42.3% on 3-pointers, 6.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.6 steals), Lance Jones (11.0 points, 36.2% on 3s, 2.1 assists) and Fletcher Loyer (10.9 points, 38.5% on 3s).
The Crimson Tide (6-2), who narrowly miss out on the USA TODAY national rankings, are the nation's second-highest scoring team (94.1 points per game). Alabama is powered by Mark Sears (19.8 points, 51.5% on 3s, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists), Aaron Estrada (16.1 points, 44.7% on 3s, 4.3 rebounds) and Grant Nelson (14.0 points, 94.4% free throws, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots). Big man Nick Pringle is expected to return from a one-game suspension.
Purdue basketball vs. Alabama offenses
Alabama knows what it's like to live at the free throw line. The Crimson Tide are 182-of-228 from the line this season (79.8%, 10th in the nation), and they have made more free throws than their opponents have shot (118-of-170, 69.4%).
Look familiar?
Purdue is 171-of-243 (a middling 70.4%) for the season, and its foes are 88-of-133 (66.2%).
Alabama and Purdue have both been quite efficient offensively.
Stat
Purdue
Alabama
Field goal %
49.1
50.0
3-point %
39.7
40.9
Free throw %
70.4
79.8
Purdue basketball start time
1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Toronto.
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: Fox
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
1:30 p.m., Fox
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
5 or 7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, streaming in Canada