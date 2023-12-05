Advertisement

Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, radio, streaming

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball heads out of conference play and offers senior center Zach Edey a homecoming when it plays Alabama in Toronto.

The No. 4 Boilermakers (8-1) split their early Big Ten games, falling to Northwestern in overtime and walloping Iowa. Edey (23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots) leads Purdue, along with Braden Smith (11.7 points, 42.3% on 3-pointers, 6.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.6 steals), Lance Jones (11.0 points, 36.2% on 3s, 2.1 assists) and Fletcher Loyer (10.9 points, 38.5% on 3s).

The Crimson Tide (6-2), who narrowly miss out on the USA TODAY national rankings, are the nation's second-highest scoring team (94.1 points per game). Alabama is powered by Mark Sears (19.8 points, 51.5% on 3s, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists), Aaron Estrada (16.1 points, 44.7% on 3s, 4.3 rebounds) and Grant Nelson (14.0 points, 94.4% free throws, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots). Big man Nick Pringle is expected to return from a one-game suspension.

Purdue basketball vs. Alabama offenses

Alabama knows what it's like to live at the free throw line. The Crimson Tide are 182-of-228 from the line this season (79.8%, 10th in the nation), and they have made more free throws than their opponents have shot (118-of-170, 69.4%).

Look familiar?

Purdue is 171-of-243 (a middling 70.4%) for the season, and its foes are 88-of-133 (66.2%).

Alabama and Purdue have both been quite efficient offensively.

Stat

Purdue

Alabama

Field goal %

49.1

50.0

3-point %

39.7

40.9

Free throw %

70.4

79.8

Purdue basketball start time

1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Toronto.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

1:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

4:30 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

5 or 7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

