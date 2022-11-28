Purdue basketball, IU both in 10 at same time since 1998

This is what Indiana college basketball fans like to see. The Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers are both undefeated and ranked in the top 10 at the same time for the first time since 1998.

Purdue (6-0) vaulted 19 spots to No. 5 in The Associated Press poll after winning the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in dominating fashion, beating West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke by double digits. Zach Edey was named tournament MVP.

Purdue received eight first-place votes.

IU (6-0), among the preseason Big Ten favorites, improved one spot and moved to 10th in wake of other teams' losses. The Hoosiers own a narrow road win over Xavier and five home routs.

They host No. 18 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels, the previous top-ranked team, are coming off a pair of losses, including one in quadruple overtime, over the weekend.

Purdue is also No. 5 in the USA TODAY poll, while IU is 8th. Houston moved up one place to No. 1 in both polls.

Here's how impressed college basketball reporter Andy Katz is with the Boilers and Hoosiers: both in his top 5.

1. Purdue

2. Arizona

3. Texas

4. Houston

5. Indiana

6. UConn

7. Tennessee

8. Kansas

9. Duke

10. Creighton

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue, Indiana basketball rise in in latest AP Top 25 poll rankings