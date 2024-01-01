Purdue basketball travels to Maryland looking to cure road woes

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — It's a vivid memory from last February for Purdue basketball.

A court storming ensued, a common occurrence over the past few years for the Boilermakers.

This one courtesy of the Maryland Terrapins, who played Purdue better than anyone last season and beat the Boilers by 14 points.

On Tuesday, Purdue basketball returns to the Xfinity Center, one of the most hostile environments and toughest places for road teams to win.

"In general, but especially in the Big Ten, you want to defend home court," junior Caleb Furst said. "That's how we look at it. I'd be surprised if every other team didn't look at it like that as well.

"Big Ten road games, if you can do well in those, you put yourself in a really good position to compete, if not win the Big Ten title."

For all of Purdue's recent successes, it's been Big Ten road games that have been the tallest hurdle.

The Boilermakers have lost four of their last five true road games, including their only one this season.

Each one — Indiana, Maryland and Northwestern twice — Purdue was greeted with fans storming the court.

"Just let the game come to you. Don't try to force anything. Do what works," guard Lance Jones said. "You have to trust yourself and be steady minded.

"Every road game in college basketball is hard. Going there and trying to grind out a true Big Ten road game is going to be difficult. If we can go there with energy and stick with one another, I like our chances."

Maryland has found its form as of late, too.

After a 1-3 start, the Terrapins have won eight of their last nine games, including five straight, and are undefeated in their last 19 home games.

"The challenge is going against their guys. They've had good players through the years," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "If you go look at their talent level since they joined the Big Ten, you never walk in there and say, hey, they're just alright. You walk in and they've got really good pieces."

Purdue (12-1, 1-1) at Maryland (9-4, 1-1)

7 p.m. Tuesday

Stream: Peackock

