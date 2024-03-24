Purdue basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: See the prices for Sweet 16 vs. Gonzaga

Purdue basketball is rolling into the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Boilermakers (31-4) will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7) on Friday, March 29, with the winner playing on Sunday, March 31, in the Elite Eight.

Here's what you can expect to pay to get into the arena.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024

Friday, March 29

SEAT GEEK: Ranging from $362-$1,252

STUBHUB: Ranging from $309-$1,505

Sunday, March 31

SEAT GEEK: Ranging from $162-$852

STUBHUB: Ranging from $137-$1,975

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA tournament: See the prices