Purdue basketball snaps Maryland's 19-game home win streak

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland − With a resounding thud, Maryland's home winning streak ended.

Top-ranked Purdue basketball opened up the 2024 calendar with a resounding 67-53 win over the Terrapins at Xfinity Center, snapping Maryland's 19-game home court winning streak.

That string of victories included a dominant second half last February against Purdue.

On Tuesday night, the Boilermakers made sure history didn't repeat itself, holding Maryland to 33.3 percent shooting. The Terrapins went just 7 of 28 in the first half, only after hitting 2 of their final 4 shots.

It was over when

Jahmir Young hit two late shots in the first half to close Purdue's lead to 11 points.

Despite a horrendous shooting effort, that gap didn't feel insurmountable and the Terrapins thought they'd take some momentum into halftime.

Purdue called a timeout with 21.7 seconds left, leading 30-19. Fletcher Loyer then stuck a stepback jumper with three seconds left in the half to go back up by 13.

Lance Jones, who went 0-for-5 in the first half, hit three straight 3s during an 11-4 run to open the second that propelled Purdue ahead by 20.

3 stars

Lance Jones, Purdue: Jones' shooting in the second half was a spark, but it was his defense on Young in the first half that helped Purdue get a double-digit lead. Young still finished with 26 points, including 18 in the second half, but he was struggling against Jones in the early going. Then, yes, Jones got his shot to fall a few times in the second half and finished with 11 points.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer was the recipient of a defensive mismatch at times, going against 6-foot-6, 245-pound Jordan Geronimo. Not known for his defense, Loyer held his own. Geronimo scored just five points during a sluggish first half for the Terrapins. Meanwhile, Loyer chipped in 9 points during an off shooting night in Purdue's winning effort.

Zach Edey, Purdue: It was another typical game for the reigning National Player of the Year. The Boilermaker big man finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season and 47th of his career.

