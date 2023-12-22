Purdue basketball shows no hangover from Arizona, hits 100 points for 1st time in 2 years

WEST LAFAYETTE — The hangover from an Arizona high didn't happen.

Playing at Mackey Arena for the first time in 17 days, No. 1 Purdue basketball put away the inferior Jacksonville Dolphins early.

The Boilermakers (11-1) led by double figures before the first media timeout and cruised to a 100-57 victory, their 34th straight non-conference regular season victory.

Four players finished in double figures — and nearly a fifth after Will Berg had four dunks in the final five minutes — led by Zach Edey's 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Purdue had lethargic moments, but proved to be too much for the Dolphins and the Boilers played like they knew it. Still, a late surge got Purdue over the century mark for the first time since beating Nicholls State 104-90 on Dec. 29, 2001.

It was the 17th win in 19 seasons under Matt Painter on the final game before Christmas.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) grabs a rebound during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Jacksonville Dolphins, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

Mason Gillis came off the bench and hit a 3 from the top of the key that put Purdue up 22-9.

Even when Jacksonville fought to close the gap within 29-22, it never felt like a threat. The surge from the beginning was the gap Purdue needed to prance into the holiday on a four-game winning streak.

The Dolphins (8-5) were never able to get as close as seven again. Lance Jones responded with a 3 to again put Purdue up by double digits.

3 stars

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: The 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore needed to have a game like this. By halftime, you had to double check to make sure you weren't misreading Braden Smith's stat line. Kaufman-Renn got going on offense early, hitting a 3 on Purdue's first possession and had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists by halftime. He finished with 15, 6 and 4.

Lance Jones, Purdue: Is anyone having more fun this season than the graduate transfer from Southern Illinois? Jones' swaggy style was on display Thursday night and came with two fast break dunks and two 3-pointers. Jones compiled 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

Myles Colvin, Purdue: Yeah, we should've put Edey here. But that's too easy. On this night, give some love to the freshman, who had a career-high 11 points, including two highlight reel dunks. Colvin also had two steals and a block.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

