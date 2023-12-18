Purdue basketball retakes No. 1 college basketball ranking after beating Arizona

Beat No. 1, become No. 1.

Purdue basketball knocked off top-ranked Arizona over the weekend, so it moved up three spots Monday in the USA TODAY rankings to retake the top spot.

The Boilermakers leapfrogged No. 2 Kansas, which held off Indiana over the weekend, and Houston. Arizona took Purdue's place at No. 4.

The Boilermakers moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in The Associated Press rankings.

Player ratings: Sizzling sophomore backcourt keys Boilers' KO of No. 1

Purdue was ranked No. 1 in the nation previously this season but fell after losing to Northwestern in overtime on Dec. 2.

The Boilers host Jacksonville on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball retakes No. 1 in the nation after beating Arizona