Purdue basketball reaches No. 1 ranking for third straight season

WEST LAFAYETTE — For the third straight season, Purdue basketball is the No. 1-ranked team.

Prior to two years ago, the Boilermakers had never achieved that.

Purdue was unanimous in the USA Today Coaches Poll, gathering all 32 first-place votes. The Boilers' 60 first-place votes fell three short of a unanimous AP No. 1, with one vote going to No. 2 Arizona and two to No. 4 UConn.

Purdue's stays at the top the past two seasons have been short lived thanks to upsets on the road courtesy of Rutgers and Northwestern.

More: What we learned about Purdue basketball at the Maui Invitational

Coach Matt Painter's squad will hope for more of a run atop the polls this season, a spot Purdue earned after starting 6-0 with victories over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette to win last week's Maui Invitational.

Purdue hosts Texas Southern at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and travels to Northwestern for its Big Ten opener at 9 p.m. Friday.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Nov 22, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots the ball against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first half at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: New polls have Purdue basketball as No. 1