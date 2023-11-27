Purdue basketball reaches No. 1 ranking for third straight season
WEST LAFAYETTE — For the third straight season, Purdue basketball is the No. 1-ranked team.
Prior to two years ago, the Boilermakers had never achieved that.
Purdue was unanimous in the USA Today Coaches Poll, gathering all 32 first-place votes. The Boilers' 60 first-place votes fell three short of a unanimous AP No. 1, with one vote going to No. 2 Arizona and two to No. 4 UConn.
Purdue's stays at the top the past two seasons have been short lived thanks to upsets on the road courtesy of Rutgers and Northwestern.
Coach Matt Painter's squad will hope for more of a run atop the polls this season, a spot Purdue earned after starting 6-0 with victories over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette to win last week's Maui Invitational.
Purdue hosts Texas Southern at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and travels to Northwestern for its Big Ten opener at 9 p.m. Friday.
