Purdue basketball ranked No. 2 in preseason USA TODAY coaches poll

The USA TODAY Sports coaches poll is in, and Purdue basketball is No. 2 in the preseason top 25.

Kansas got the top spot with 785 points (Purdue had 742). Duke, Michigan State and defending national champion UConn round out the top 5.

The reigning Big Ten regular season and tournament champions bring back just about everybody off last year's team, including national player of the year Zach Edey.

After becoming only the second No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Matt Painter’s Boilermakers now hope to duplicate the feat of the first such upset victim, Virginia, and end the subsequent season by cutting down the nets.

Edey's (22.3 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 2.1 bpg) enhances that possibility. It also helps that the back-court starters Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are no longer freshmen.

In the AP poll, also released Monday, the Boilermakers came in at No. 3, their highest preseason ranking since 1987-88 (No. 2). That also extends Purdue's streak of consecutive weeks ranking in the AP Top 5 to 17. Kansas is next with six.

