Purdue basketball proves it's not afraid of big moment with clutch shots at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. − Braden Smith only needed the slightest opening.

In a moment that now will live in Purdue basketball lore, the sophomore point guard stared down Terrence Shannon Jr. and realized getting around the long and athletic Illinois star was unlikely.

Smith signaled to Zach Edey for a screen.

Edey never set a screen because that was enough for Shannon to momentarily take his eye off of Smith, who buried a deep 3 that sealed the third-ranked Boilermakers' 77-71 victory over No. 12 Illinois.

"I know I can't get past him, so I called (Edey) up and I was just looked at Terrence Shannon's eyes to see if he would look," Smith said. "Right as he looked, that's when I shot it."

More: Clutch shooting from Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith lifts Purdue basketball over Illinois

Smith wanted the shot in that moment.

But so did Fletcher Loyer.

And Mason Gillis.

And Lance Jones.

And Edey.

"When you have five guys that all want to take the shot, everybody is going to be ready to shoot the shot for sure," Edey said.

At some point, each of them proved the moment is never too big.

The State Farm Center can be one of the most intimidating places to play in college basketball.

The dome-shaped arena is nothing but a sea of orange shirts and the student section invents new and creative ways to use a string of curse words.

More: Doyel: Ugly crowd at Illinois can't stop Purdue from doing what Boilers do: Win Big Ten

Purdue absorbed it all.

And one by one, each player on the court for the final 7:51 stepped up in a massive moment.

In those situations, some will shy away.

A year ago, it happened to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

In the latest evidence that last year's team and this year's team might have many of the same names, but isn't the same team, every player on the court answered when called upon.

At halftime, Purdue was 1-for-6 from 3 and its only consistent offense was Edey around the rim.

Smith's 3 opened the second half and Loyer followed with another, setting the tone for an 8-for-10 display beyond the arc over the final 20 minutes.

Gillis hadn't attempted a field goal until midway through the second half.

At that point, Purdue had trailed the whole game, once by 10 points, and Gillis calmly stepped into a 3 that gave the Boilermakers a 56-54 lead. Gillis would make his second attempt, too, a transition 3 from the left wing that put Purdue up 64-58.

Loyer, who became Purdue fans' favorite punching bag during a four-and-a-half game slump, scored seven straight points that put Purdue ahead 71-66 with 1:29 to go.

"It's very easy to just stop putting the work in and give up, but we just won a Big Ten outright championship for the second year in a row, so it was pretty worth it to keep working," Loyer said. "I think we've got more to prove."

Jones was 1-for-8, coming off an 0-for-6 showing Saturday against Michigan State, when his corner 3 went in with 54 seconds left.

And then, clinging to a three-point lead, Smith put an outright Big Ten championship to rest.

Against Fairleigh Dickinson, many players seemed afraid of the moment.

Almost exactly one year later, no one is.

"Nobody doesn't want the ball in crucial times. Having multiple players on a team that can go is huge," Gillis said. "Having multiple players that are confident in their teammates is huge. Say we miss a couple of those shots, we're not going to hang our head or think that the game is over, we're just going to keep going back to it."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball rises in clutch moments at hostile Illinois