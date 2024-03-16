Purdue basketball knows how good it is, ready to "prove it to everybody"

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the first day of December and Fletcher Loyer is outside the Purdue basketball locker room at Welsh-Ryan Arena talking to media members.

His words lack the somberness that typically comes with a heartbreaking overtime loss.

Loyer said it that day and several of his teammates have echoed it since.

"We know who we are," the Boilermakers say in reference to not only that Dec. 1 loss at Northwestern, but also losses on Jan. 9 at Nebraska, Feb. 18 at Ohio State and now Saturday's 76-75 overtime loss to Wisconsin.

Who the Boilermakers are is a team built for the NCAA tournament.

All the evidence was there in just a little more than 24 hours at the Target Center this weekend.

Everything that could've caused a Purdue collapse happened.

Against two NCAA tournament-bound teams on consecutive days, Purdue didn't fold when it had to play without Braden Smith and without Zach Edey for an extended stretch.

Trey Kaufman-Renn spent last season and the summer playing center, prepared as he could be to back up Zach Edey.

When Matt Painter saw the makeup of the Purdue basketball roster, that idea was scrapped.

Two minutes into Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Kaufman-Renn had to rely on past knowledge after Edey picked up two fouls on the same play.

"Over the summer when I was a 5 the whole time, that really helped," said Kaufman-Renn, who scored nine first-half points with Edey on the bench.

Lance Jones started in the backcourt alongside Smith all season and would occasionally spell the sophomore by handling point guard duties in tiny doses, long enough for Smith to grab a swig of water, sit back, catch his breath and then jog back to the scorer's table.

Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) controls the ball as Wisconsin Badgers guard Kamari McGee (4) defends during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Jones was needed for extended minutes at the point after Smith went down with an injury and then again on Saturday when Smith was in foul trouble.

The world didn't end without Purdue's two stars despite the apparent wait for doom Boilermaker fans brace themselves for this time every year.

Because Purdue knows who it is.

And it's not a team that cares about past failures or one that lets losses define it.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

Each of those previous three losses lit a fire under the Boilermakers, who promptly responded each time.

The Boilermakers haven't lost consecutive games this season. They haven't even lost two games in the same month.

Purdue (29-4) has win streaks of 7, 7, 9 and 6.

"Everybody on this team kind of knows who we are, win or loss, but when you lose, you really want to prove it again," Edey said. "Prove it to everybody. We're the same team. Nothing's changed. I have ultimate confidence that nobody on this team is doubting who we are. Everybody wants to prove it again next game."

If the Boilermakers have one more of those six-game win streaks in them, they'll end March Madness in April with a championship trophy.

Which goes back to that Dec. 1 loss at Northwestern.

The one where Loyer professed the Boilermakers knew who they were even in defeat.

And then he said this, some three-and-a-half months ago now.

"We know we can win a national championship."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 'Prove it to everybody,' as Purdue turns attention to March Madness