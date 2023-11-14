Purdue basketball gets challenge from Xavier, but remains unbeaten with 83-71 victory

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue basketball's flaws in the first two games were overshadowed by the fact the Boilermakers played inferior opponents.

Against Xavier, it was never going to be easy and the Boilers knew it.

Far from perfect, but good enough was second-ranked Purdue in a packed Mackey Arena, beating the Musketeers 83-70 in the Gavitt Games contest.

Sparked by freshman Myles Colvin late in the first half and sophomore Fletcher Loyer to start the second half, Purdue absorbed Xavier's best shot.

Colvin hit two corner 3s after subbing in with 6:12 to go in the first half, including a buzzer beater that gave the Boilers (3-0) a 37-29 halftime lead.

It was over when

Fittingly, it again was Colvin.

Xavier made its run and seemed to have a head of steam for the final stretch.

A Zach Edey dunk somewhat thwarted that, but it was Colvin's 3 from the right wing with 6:22 to go that pushed Purdue's lead back to 14.

Colvin finished with nine points on 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: It was another night where you think the reigning National Player of the Year hasn't had a major impact and you look down at the stat sheet and Edey has 28 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Caleb Furst was good spelling Edey, too. Edey's biggest contribution was protecting the rim and drawing fouls. Edey fouled out Xavier senior Abou Ousmane, and drew the fourth foul on him just 2:04 into the second half.

Braden Smith, Purdue: For the second straight game, Purdue's sophomore point guard flirted with a triple-double. Again, Smith was just short, but it was another solid night with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Smith's midrange jumper was a difference maker when the game got tight.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: The second half started with Loyer's steal and runner through two Xavier defenders that put the Boilermakers ahead 10 points. Loyer also had a laser 3 from well beyond the 3-point line after Xavier had closed within two in the first half, and made a hustle play by rebounding his own missed 3 from the corner and laying in the putback during that pivotal first four minutes of the second half. Loyer had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

