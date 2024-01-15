Purdue basketball has found a spark off bench with Camden Heide

WEST LAFAYETTE — By this point of the season, Matt Painter begins to shape the rotations for the latter half of the season.

Recently, the Purdue basketball coach has been putting more trust in Camden Heide.

"It's hard to make strides when you're playing that 8 to 12 minutes," Painter said.

Last week at Nebraska, seeking some sort of spark, Painter started Heide in the second half and it gave the Boilermakers a boost.

They couldn't maintain it, but it's obvious Purdue has found something in Heide that will be valuable in a quest to repeat as Big Ten champions.

"It's definitely nice to have his athleticism on the wing there and he's obviously guarding usually their best player at some point," point guard Braden Smith said of Heide. "So to be able to have him come in and for the offensive end, me to find him and trust he's going to be able to make and knock down shots."

Knocking down shots has become a Heide specialty.

Since the calendar flipped to 2024, Heide is 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

"One of the things Sasha (Stefanovic) and a lot of people told me is just shoot open shots," Heide said. "And you know, that's what I'm going to do and and continue to do. I've made a good amount, but obviously I can make more."

Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) watches the hype video during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Heide has the ability to soar above the rim and his dunks this season have brought fans in Mackey Arena off their seats. But he's also become a marksmen that has supplied instant offense.

Heide is shooting 59.5 percent, including 55 percent from 3.

In a career high 22 minutes at Nebraska, Heide responded with six rebounds and five points.

Heide also is second only to Zach Edey on the team in blocks.

"He's very athletic, he's physical and he can defend," guard Lance Jones said. "And he plays smart. He takes what the defense gives him. He crashes the glass hard and he can shoot."

Heide's 6-foot-7 frame, long wingspan and athletic ability could be a factor Tuesday night in Assembly Hall, where Indiana is 9-1 this season with the lone loss to Kansas in a game not decided until the final minute.

"He's learned not to overdo things. Take his 3s. Try to get some offensive putbacks. Try to get out on the break. And just kind of be that 3 and D player more than anything," Painter said. "Really guard and know what you're doing from a defensive standpoint, helping us on the glass and then using your athleticism in other areas. He's had a timely 3 he's made for us it seems like in almost every game."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Purdue (15-2, 4-2) at Indiana (12-5, 4-2)

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Stream: Peacock

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Camden Heide's offense, defense off bench big for Purdue basketball