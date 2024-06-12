Purdue basketball’s Fletcher Loyer discusses new team, new season, offseason goals

- USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic GamesUSA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA’s newest star.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/usa-basketball-womens-roster-2024-olympic/620417/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic Games</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:46Now PlayingPaused
- Overtime Elite, NIL, and the changing basketball landscape | No Cap Room<p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek is joined by Overtime Elite GM & Head of Basketball Operations Damien Wilkins to discuss NIL’s role in a changing college basketball and NBA Draft landscape. Hear the full conversation on “On The Clock” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:35Now PlayingPaused
- 'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 rosterSparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/cameron-brink-talks-olympics-paris-2024-3x3-womens-basketball/567770/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConnUniversity of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/dan-hurley-uconn-lakers/620092/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:43Now PlayingPaused
- Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/jayson-tatum-addresses-fixation-on-his-scoring-ahead-of-game-3/620624/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:33Now PlayingPaused
- Commentary: Caitlin Clark Olympic snub is short-sighted, reflects poorly on USA BasketballShe might not be the best basketball player in the world, but there's no reason Clark should be left off this year's Olympic team, given what she's done for the sport, and the history of former top draft picks who have made the Olympic roster their rookie seasons.3:53Now PlayingPaused
Purdue basketball’s Fletcher Loyer discusses new team, new season, offseason goals
Purdue basketball had its first practice for the 2024-25 team on Tuesday. Hear what junior guard Fletcher Loyer said after.