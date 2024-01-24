Purdue basketball finds edge over opponents with rebounding

WEST LAFAYETTE — Scars. Scratches. Bruises.

And that's before tip-off.

All those rebounding battles during games, it's just an extension of what goes on during Purdue basketball practices.

"It's physical," Purdue center Zach Edey said. "Everyone really goes after every ball. It's kind of our thing, playing hard. When it gets to practice time, it can get really, really physical."

While others look at scoring points, the Boilermakers look a bit deeper.

Where can they steal points?

Now, Purdue can score with the best of them (85.8 points per game), but when games get tight, every opportunity to separate yourself matters.

In Tuesday's 99-67 win over Michigan at Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers had 16 second chance points and, while that may not have mattered against a hapless Wolverines squad, it makes a big difference when you look at Purdue's 20-game schedule thus far.

Purdue has not been outrebounded in a game this season.

Coach Matt Painter noted the Michigan game was not a great rebounding output by his team.

And yet, Purdue outrebounded the Wolverines by nine.

I know what you're thinking.

Of course Purdue outrebounds all its opponents, the Boilermakers have Edey.

Sure, that certainly helps having a consistent double-digit rebounder.

Michigan Wolverines forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) fight for a loose ball during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 99-67.

But it's worth noting Braden Smith, generously listed at 6-feet, has led the Boilermakers in rebounds twice this season and averages 5.5 per game, second on the team behind the obvious 7-foot-4 reigning National Player of the Year.

Other than Edey, Purdue's best rebounder, though not statistically, might be 6-foot-6 reserve forward Mason Gillis

Smith had seven boards against Michigan. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst had six each.

Purdue has now outrebounded opponents by an average of 11.7 per game. In its last four games, all victories, Purdue has 31 more combined second chance points than its opponents.

"We are outrebounding people by 11 or 12 now," Painter said. "If you can outrebound somebody by 12 and you can have fewer turnovers, you're stealing 15 possessions."

Fifteen extra possessions might not have mattered against Michigan, but there's been games it did and there will be again.

And Purdue's ability to beat opponents on the boards might be the difference between a win and a loss.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball's rebounding ability key to success