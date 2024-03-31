Advertisement
Breaking News:

Aziaha James shoots NC State into Final Four

Purdue basketball Final Four gear is available for Boilermakers fans

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star

Ready to show your Boiler pride? Fanatics has the gear for you.

Final Four hats, t-shirts and more are available now. Check out the selection here.

Purdue, which beat Tennessee 72-66 on Sunday, last reached the Final Four in 1980 in Indianapolis. This year's event is in Glendale, Arizona.

Honoring a legend: Edey doesn't use ladder to cut down net, hands piece to former coach Gene Keady

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball Final Four gear is available for Boilermakers fans