Purdue basketball Final Four appearances: Looking at Boilermakers' deepest March Madness runs

Purdue fans watching their Boilermakers take on the Wolfpack in the Final Four on Saturday may feel this arrival is a long time coming — not only for Matt Painter's team, but for the program as a whole.

Purdue basketball's advancement to the Final Four isn't just the first for Painter, nor is it occurring just after the Boilermakers' shocking first-round exit in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It's also the first time in a generation that the program has made the preeminent stage in all of college basketball.

REQUIRED READING: Once driven by self doubt, Purdue basketball's Braden Smith makes opponents doubt themselves

How has Purdue made it here in 2024? On the strength of reigning national player of the year, Zach Edey,'s 30 points and 16.3 rebounds through four tournament games, undoubtedly — but, as Painter so eloquently put it, "sitting in it" after last year's upset loss to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. That has manifested in 2024 with wins over 16 seed Grambling State; 8 seed Utah State; 5 seed Gonzaga; and 2 seed Tennessee.

Up next: A matchup with 11 seed NC State, a program that has its own distant, storied history in the NCAA Tournament. A win against the Wolfpack will elevate the program once again to a stage that it has only reached once in its vaunted history.

With that, here's everything you need to know about the Boilermakers' previous trips to the Final Four, including records, deepest NCAA Tournament runs, round-by-round breakdown and more:

REQUIRED READING: Mitch Daniels was at Purdue's Final Four in 1980. He'll be there again: 'It is our time.'

How many Final Fours does Purdue have?

The Boilermakers' run to the 2024 Final Four is the third in program history, and first since the 1980 NCAA Tournament, which occurred five seasons before March Madness expanded the field to 64 teams. (That year saw the event host only 48).

That season, the Boilermakers — a 6 seed in the Midwest Region — still needed four wins to make it to the national semifinals, beating 11 seed La Salle, 3 seed St. John's, 2 seed Indiana and 4 seed Duke. Once in the Final Four, however, second-year coach Lee Rose fell to UCLA, the 8 seed out of the West Region, before winning the third-place game vs. Iowa, the 5 seed out of the East Region.

Purdue's first trip to the Final Four came in 1969, when the event hosted just 25 teams. That year saw George King's Boilermakers get a bye in the first round, meaning the Boilermakers' first game was in the Mideast Region's semifinal game. There, they beat Miami (Ohio) 91-71 to advance to the regional finals, where they beat Marquette 75-73.

Purdue beat North Carolina, the champion of the East Region, 92-65 to advance to the national championship game. There, they lost to John Wooden's UCLA team, which finished the season with a 29-1 record and saw Lew Alcindor (who would later change his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) win Most Outstanding Player.

REQUIRED READING: Purdue has Final Four experience in assistant Terry Johnson. 'He knows what wins.'

Purdue Final Four record

Purdue is 1-1 heading in national semifinal games heading into its 2024 Final Four matchup vs. 3 seed NC State. When taking into account games that took place after the Final Four, the Boilermakers are 1-3 all time, losing the 1969 championship game and 1980 third-place game.

Deepest Purdue basketball NCAA Tournament runs

Despite making the Final Four only three times, Purdue does have a notable history in the tournament and before it, including winning both the 1932 Premo-Porretta Power Poll and Helms Athletic Association championship.

The Boilermakers have 35 NCAA Tournament appearances and have, on 26 occasions, made the Round of 32. Moreover, Purdue has 14 appearances in the Sweet 16; six appearances in the Elite Eight; three Final Fours; one appearance in the third-place game; and one appearance in the national championship.

Here's a look at Purdue's March Madness runs in 1969 and 1980, both of which saw the Boilermakers advance to the Final Four:

REQUIRED READING: Final Four: NC State's DJ Burns believes Purdue's Zach Edey hasn't seen anyone like him

1969

Mideast Regional semifinals: Purdue 91, Miami (Ohio) 71

Mideast Regional final: Purdue 75, Marquette 73

Final Four: Purdue 92, North Carolina 65

National championship: UCLA 92, Purdue 72

1980

First round: (6) Purdue 90, (11) La Salle 82

Second round: (6) Purdue 87, (3) St. John's 72

Sweet 16: (6) Purdue 76, (2) Indiana 69

Elite Eight: (6) Purdue 68, (4) Duke 60

Final Four: (8) UCLA 67, (6) Purdue 62

Third-place game: (6) Purdue 75, (3) Iowa 58

Purdue NCAA Tournament record

Entering Saturday's Final Four matchup vs. NC State, Purdue hold a 48-34 overall record (58.5%) in the NCAA Tournament, per the school's media guide. Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the Boilermakers' March Madness record:

First round: 24-9 (.727)

Second round: 13-12 (.520)

Regional semifinals: 6-8 (.428)

Regional finals: 3-3 (.500)

National semifinals: 1-1 (.500)

National consolation: 1-0 (1.000)

National championship: 0-1 (.000)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Have many Final Fours does Purdue basketball have? Boilermaker March Madness history