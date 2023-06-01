Purdue basketball fans are ready to go after Zach Edey announces return

Zach Edey makes his decision, and Purdue basketball fans rejoice.

The 2022-23 National Player of the Year tweeted Wednesday night that he would "run it back" with the Boilermakers for next season.

He averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots in a season that saw Purdue ranked No. 1 in the nation for several weeks. The Boilers' season ended with a loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament, the second time a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1.

Purdue has only lost Brandon Newman from that roster and is bringing in more talent in redshirts Cam Heide and William Berg, freshman Myles Colvin and transfer Lance Jones.

Boilermakers fans are excited about the possibilities.

The jersey is back on the rack.



🇨🇦 One more year with @zach_edey. pic.twitter.com/r6Qp22z2jY — Purdue Men's Basketball 🚂🏀 (@BoilerBall) June 1, 2023

me rn pic.twitter.com/0jfmrveqFw — Boiler Is EXCITED about Zach Edey (@BoilerInTexas) June 1, 2023

Kelel Ware when he sees Edey close out to him on the perimeter pic.twitter.com/tt28CJN097 — Daniel Keller (@danielj4004) June 1, 2023

#choochoo Two awesome opportunities for you; we appreciate you and your family, Zach! #Boilermakers through and through! pic.twitter.com/lq2hsXFdQB — Lori White (@boileruplori) June 1, 2023

Zach Edey after getting eliminated by north texas, saint peters, and fairleigh dickinson pic.twitter.com/EzTor6EhLz — Austin (@austinpelias) June 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Zach Edey returns and Twitter reaction is excited