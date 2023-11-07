Purdue basketball comes out hot and cruises to season opening win over Samford

WEST LAFAYETTE − One game in and Purdue basketball is as advertised.

The third-ranked Boilermakers had no trouble in their season opener, clobbering Samford 98-45 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue built a large early lead on the strength of defense and outside shooting.

The Boilermakers, plagued at times last season by their inability to hit outside shots, especially in the latter half of the season, got 3s from seven different players.

By game's end, Purdue made a blazing 16 of 29 (55.2%) from beyond the arc.

It was over when

Samford missed its first 10 shots and fell behind 21-1.

The Boilermakers came out hot, hitting four 3-pointers in the first seven minutes. Samford won 21 games a year ago, but winning its season opener at Mackey Arena was going to take a near perfect performance.

The only made field goal Samford had in the first eight minutes was a fastbreak layup off a turnover.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) celebrate during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Samford Bulldogs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: As a freshman, Smith was sometimes gun shy. Coaches told Smith to be more aggressive based on his shooting efficiency. The message resonated. Smith his first four 3-point attempts. He finished the game with 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Zach Edey, Purdue: The first entry pass to Edey resulted in him being swarmed by three defenders. The reigning National Player of the Year had just two field goal attempts in the first half, but Samford couldn't keep Purdue's offense from finding ways to get Edey the ball. He had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 20 minutes.

Cam Heide, Purdue: You could've picked several Boilermakers here. Heide checked in a little more than five minutes into the game and supplied the kind of athleticism the Boilermakers didn't have on the bench last season. Heide finished with 13 points and two blocks, and made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Who stood out in Purdue basketball's season opening win vs. Samford?