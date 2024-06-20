- Diana Taurasi on new look Mercury: ‘When you have talent, you can always make a run’<p>Yahoo Sports WNBA contributor Isis Young spoke with the Phoenix Mercury superstar guard about adjusting to first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, the team’s improved depth this season and the addition of Kahleah Copper. </p> <p>Diana joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Dupixent, which is for moderate-to-severe eczema. For more on information, you can visit <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dupixent.com/atopicdermatitis/hear-from-others/patient-stories__;!!Op6eflyXZCqGR5I!GvFndf6CITE6gFSztZLpQ-erqWh02DGlyJ3_00P2SqZTSD4405X6mUYGsqgyEnFDFjSr3wKJ-_GoYUYU0hRTTA$">showupad.com</a>.</p>5:22Now PlayingPaused
- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
- Commentary: Caitlin Clark Olympic snub is short-sighted, reflects poorly on USA BasketballShe might not be the best basketball player in the world, but there's no reason Clark should be left off this year's Olympic team, given what she's done for the sport, and the history of former top draft picks who have made the Olympic roster their rookie seasons.3:53Now PlayingPaused
- Sources: NCAA weighing tournament expansion to 72 or 76 teams<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the report by college sports reporter Ross Dellenger on Division I conference commissioners being presented with multiple models of a potential expanded field for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which could take effect as soon as the 2025-2026 season.</p>1:21Now PlayingPaused
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter on freshmen, Kanon Catchings, 2024-25 roster
Matt Painter talked to media members following practice on Thursday. Hear what he said about the upcoming Purdue basketball season.