Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter previews Michigan State
Purdue hosts Michigan State on Saturday night.
Zach Edey can become the first person to win back-to-back national player of the year awards since Ralph Sampson did so in 1982.
Edey was all Wisconsin could handle on Sunday, but his teammates demonstrated that Purdue is far from a one-man team.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
