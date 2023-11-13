Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter previews Xavier
Purdue hosts Xavier in the Gavitt Games.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game need-to-know notes for Week 10.
The Jets and Raiders had a hard time scoring points on Sunday night.
Sunday was a day to celebrate kickers, who delivered in clutch moments in record fashion across the NFL.
Jorge Martin breaks down all the fantasy fireworks that came from the Lions-Chargers Week 10 thriller.
CeeDee Lamb was feeling pretty good after another big game.
Miles Bridges is due in court again on Monday for a hearing regarding a new domestic violence incident after his initial 30-game suspension.
The Chargers and Lions played a thriller on Sunday.
For one half at least, Watson looked like a quarterback worthy of $230 million and three first-round picks. If he plays like he did vs. the Ravens, Cleveland is a Super Bowl contender.
Michael Mayer scored the game's only touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Fresh off a bye week and armed with new talent on defense, the 49ers looked very much like Super Bowl contenders against the league's hottest team.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Dustin Hopkins, after missing an extra point in the fourth quarter, had no issue with his game-winning field goal for the Browns.
The 49ers need to get back on track. Can they do it against a Jaguars team that has won five straight?
Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.
Through 10 games this season, Boise State is 5-5 overall with a 4-2 record in Mountain West play.