Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter: Samford postgame
Purdue won its season opener 98-45 against Samford at Mackey Arena.
Purdue won its season opener 98-45 against Samford at Mackey Arena.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
The NBA All-Star Game is returning to the Bay Area in 2025.
Each vulnerability offers a reminder of how much better the Eagles can still become.
Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.
Ohtani is seeking his second MVP award in three seasons.
How Purdue responds to becoming the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed is one of college basketball's most intriguing storylines.
The Jets are seeking their fourth-straight win.
The Las Vegas Raiders have already squandered all the benefits of moving to a new city. Now it's up to Mark Davis to reverse this team's slide.
The character that Caleb Williams represented in the emotion he showed after losing to Washington suggests he has far more to give than just throwing touchdown passes.
Does the Texans rookie have a chance of getting in the MVP conversation?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Now that the winning has dried up in New England, sentiment is growing among media and fans that Belichick should be gone before season's end. That wouldn't be fair, to multiple people.
Cam Akers' season is reportedly over.
Daniel Jones fell to the turf untouched when his knee "just buckled" one play after taking a sack in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson has had a great career with one glaring issue.
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.
Also in this week's Monday Measure: Was the hit that knocked LSU's Jayden Daniels out of the Alabama game dirty? And how has Jedd Fisch turned things around so quickly in Tucson?
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down five things that matter for fantasy football and five more that fantasy managers should not worry about.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.