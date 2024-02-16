How Purdue basketball came back to beat Minnesota after being down double figures

WEST LAFAYETTE — Minnesota had all the momentum.

With one momentum of frustration letting loose, the Gophers lost it.

That was all No. 2 Purdue basketball (23-2, 12-2) needed to come back and beat Minnesota 84-76 at Mackey Arena Thursday for its ninth straight win.

With Minnesota clinging to a six-point lead, Gophers coach Ben Johnson, upset Zach Edey wasn't called for his third foul on a defensive rebound with 18:56 to go, drew a technical foul.

That was the opening the Boilermakers needed.

Purdue doubled up Minnesota 18-9 in a span of 5:59 to take the lead back from the Gophers, who stole Purdue's double-digit advantage early with hot shooting from the 3-point line.

Minnesota made 9 of 16 3s in the first half, including four in a stretch where it made five straight shots, helping the Gophers take a 43-35 halftime lead. That lead would expand to 10 points early in the second half.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrate during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

Purdue took a 10-point lead at 70-60, but Minnesota marched back with a run of its own.

It never felt safe until Mason Gillis hit a 3 with 2:17 to go, giving the Boilermakers an eight-point cushion. Braden Smith scored a conventional three-point play the next possession and Purdue was able to survive a scare to stay unbeaten at Mackey Arena this season.

Zach Edey watch

Edey was saddled with foul trouble, picking up two in the first 6:24. Edey also struggled to get in a rhythm in the first half, missing 6 of 9 shots.

Everyone knew Edey wasn't going to struggle all night and Purdue's big man did not.

Edey finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds and is now five boards shy of the Purdue career record held by Joe Barry Carroll.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: Another night, another triple-double flirtation for the Boilermaker sophomore. Smith collected 16 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

Mason Gillis, Purdue: Really, you could put several guys in this spot. But Gillis' 3s were a saving grace for a Purdue offense that struggled in spurts. Gillis finished with 14 points, making 4 of 8 3s. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota: The Gophers' leading scorer made his free throws matter, going 7 of 8 from the line and also going 3 of 5 from 3 as a 6-foot-11 mismatch on the perimeter. Garcia ended up fouling out with 28 seconds left, finishing with 24 points.

