Purdue basketball bounces back with dominant win over Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE − The Big Ten's best offense met the Big Ten's best team.

Three days after Purdue basketball's first loss in the season, the Boilermakers bounced back with their most complete performance of the season.

Fourth-ranked Purdue led from start to finish in a dominant 87-68 victory over Iowa at Mackey Arena Monday night where the final score made the result look closer than it actually was.

Iowa came in boasting one of the nation's highest-scoring teams, averaging 90.7 points per game.

By halftime, the Hawkeyes had 24 points.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery received a technical foul 8:32 into the game, an early sign of things swinging heavily in the Boilermakers' favor.

The Boilermakers showed off their depth, experience and talent, going on a 10-0 run in the first half with Zach Edey on the bench and outscoring Iowa 25-12 over the final 12:22.

That wasn't the first time this season Purdue played a solid half, but it was one of the few times the Boilermakers carried that into the start of the second half, expanding their lead as large as 35.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) box out Iowa Hawkeyes forward Owen Freeman (32) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

Probably late Friday night after Purdue lost 92-88 in overtime at Northwestern.

Iowa just happened to be the next team on the schedule.

The game was tied for 1:09. But for most of the other 38:51 there was no question.

It took just seven minutes for Purdue to build a double-digit lead and the Boilermakers never looked back.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: The 7-foot-4 center had 25 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks in just 24 minutes. Nine of those rebounds were offensive. For anyone else, that's a career night. For Edey, it's just another night.

Lance Jones, Purdue: Matt Painter hit an absolute home run in the transfer portal with Jones. He added on ball defense, speed and has been an offensive boost. After his worst showing since coming to Purdue Friday, Jones put up 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting and also had two steals.

Mason Gillis, Purdue: The guy who does all the dirty work has showed his ability to score in doses. One of those was the first half of Monday's game. Gillis hit a 3 just before the halftime buzzer and scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier.

