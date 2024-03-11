Purdue basketball Big Ten tournament start time, TV, Zach Edey stats
Purdue basketball has the No. 1 seed as it tries to defend its Big Ten tournament championship in Minneapolis.
The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (28-3, 17-3) rolled to the regular-season conference title and come in on a five-game winning streak. They beat Wisconsin 78-70 on Sunday, after which they unveiled a banner honoring senior center Zach Edey.
Purdue team leaders: Edey (24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.0 points, 44.6% 3-pointers, 5.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals); Lance Jones (12.4 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.6 points, 43.3% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
The Boilers will play the winner between No. 8 seed Michigan State and No. 9 Ohio State in the quarterfinals.
Ohio State beat Purdue
Soon after firing coach Chris Holtmann and replacing him with interim coach Jake Diebler, the Buckeyes beat Purdue 73-69 in Columbus on Feb. 18, prompting a court storming. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle 19 for OSU, while Purdue's Edey had 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Purdue hasn't lost since. Ohio State has won four straight and is 5-1 under Diebler, including a victory over Michigan State.
About Michigan State
The Boilermakers beat Michigan State 80-74 as Edey compiled 32 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists. Braden Smith added 23 points. The Spartans went 1-4 down the stretch.
Who is the most famous Purdue basketball player?
Zach Edey is the Boilermakers' No. 2 all-time scorer, 41 points behind Rick Mount. Edey is No. 1 in program rebounding history, and No. 4 in blocked shots. He is second in the nation in scoring average, third in rebounding average, and leads in free throws made and attempted (242-of-337, 71.8%).
How tall is No. 15 on Purdue?
Edey, who wears No. 15, is 7-4 and 300 pounds. He was last season's consensus national player of the year, and is likely to repeat in 2024.
Why is Purdue basketball so good?
The Boilermakers revolve around Edey's presence and his ability to avoid foul trouble. They are in the top 10 nationally in the following categories:
∎ Scoring: 84.2 points per game, 9th
∎ Assists: 18.4, 4th
∎ Rebounding margin: +11, 2nd
∎ 3-point shooting: 41.1%, 2nd
∎ Free throws attempted and made: 17.8 (9th) of 24.7 (6th), 72.2%
Purdue basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA through March 10
∎ Purdue, 2
What time is Purdue basketball in the Big Ten tournament?
Noon ET on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis
Saturday semifinal: 1 p.m. ET
Sunday championship: 3:30 p.m. ET
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?
TV: BTN on Friday; Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's championship are on CBS
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84 (Friday), Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
