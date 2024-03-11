Purdue basketball Big Ten tournament start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Purdue basketball has the No. 1 seed as it tries to defend its Big Ten tournament championship in Minneapolis.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (28-3, 17-3) rolled to the regular-season conference title and come in on a five-game winning streak. They beat Wisconsin 78-70 on Sunday, after which they unveiled a banner honoring senior center Zach Edey.

Purdue team leaders: Edey (24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.0 points, 44.6% 3-pointers, 5.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals); Lance Jones (12.4 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.6 points, 43.3% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

The Boilers will play the winner between No. 8 seed Michigan State and No. 9 Ohio State in the quarterfinals.

Ohio State beat Purdue

Soon after firing coach Chris Holtmann and replacing him with interim coach Jake Diebler, the Buckeyes beat Purdue 73-69 in Columbus on Feb. 18, prompting a court storming. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle 19 for OSU, while Purdue's Edey had 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Purdue hasn't lost since. Ohio State has won four straight and is 5-1 under Diebler, including a victory over Michigan State.

About Michigan State

The Boilermakers beat Michigan State 80-74 as Edey compiled 32 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists. Braden Smith added 23 points. The Spartans went 1-4 down the stretch.

Who is the most famous Purdue basketball player?

Zach Edey is the Boilermakers' No. 2 all-time scorer, 41 points behind Rick Mount. Edey is No. 1 in program rebounding history, and No. 4 in blocked shots. He is second in the nation in scoring average, third in rebounding average, and leads in free throws made and attempted (242-of-337, 71.8%).

How tall is No. 15 on Purdue?

Edey, who wears No. 15, is 7-4 and 300 pounds. He was last season's consensus national player of the year, and is likely to repeat in 2024.

Why is Purdue basketball so good?

The Boilermakers revolve around Edey's presence and his ability to avoid foul trouble. They are in the top 10 nationally in the following categories:

∎ Scoring: 84.2 points per game, 9th

∎ Assists: 18.4, 4th

∎ Rebounding margin: +11, 2nd

∎ 3-point shooting: 41.1%, 2nd

∎ Free throws attempted and made: 17.8 (9th) of 24.7 (6th), 72.2%

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through March 10

∎ Purdue, 2

What time is Purdue basketball in the Big Ten tournament?

Noon ET on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis

Saturday semifinal: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday championship: 3:30 p.m. ET

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?

TV: BTN on Friday; Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's championship are on CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84 (Friday), Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball Big Ten tournament start time, TV, Zach Edey stats