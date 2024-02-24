How Purdue basketball became the nation's best 3-point shooting team

WEST LAFAYETTE − With an offensive flurry against one of the nation's best defenses, Purdue basketball is now the best shooting team from 3-point range in college basketball.

The Boilermakers were 12 of 23 from beyond the arc against Rutgers on Thursday, elevating their season percentage to 40.6.

It's hard to believe now, but Purdue closed last season ranked 291st in 3-point percentage.

"The more space we can give (Zach Edey), the better," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Braden (Smith) gives him space. Fletch (Loyer) gives him space. Cam (Heide) gives him space. All the guys that can really, really shoot. Lance Jones gives him space."

This was supposed to be how Purdue's offense was constructed last season.

At times, it was.

As a whole, not really.

More: Why can Purdue basketball win it all? Because of guys like Camden Heide and Myles Colvin

Overplay on Edey in the paint and Purdue can shoot you out of the gym with a plethora of outside shooters.

Close on the perimeter and Edey will feast inside.

"It just completes our team and gives us balance," Painter said.

Purdue now has six different players who've made at least 15 3-pointers this season after Heide was a perfect 4-for-4 against Rutgers. All six are shooting above 36 percent from 3.

What's been the difference of a year ago? Let's take a look.

Less is more

Nobody made more 3s last season for the Boilermakers than Loyer, who shot (181) and made (59) the most by a wide margin.

Partially due to a low volume of attempts in February, Loyer's 3-point tries per game is down to 3.9 per game as opposed to 5.2 last season. But, Loyer's accuracy is up almost 9%.

Mason Gillis' season-long heater

Painter noted after Thursday's victory the first thing that should be on Mason Gillis' scouting report is that he made 9 3s last season against Penn State.

That game alone accounted for nearly one fourth of his made 3s last season.

No Boiler has been more deadly from 3 this season than Gillis, who is 40-for-82.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Samford Bulldogs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Lance Jones effect

Purdue didn't lose a ton from its roster last season, but in terms of 3-point shooting, not having the combined 63 made 3s from Brandon Newman and David Jenkins could've been problematic.

Jones has washed that.

Jones has made 60 on 36.4% shooting in 27 games. No Purdue player has more makes this season.

Plenty of marksmen

Thanks to Heide's outburst, Purdue now has eight players shooting above 40% from 3, though two of them are Edey (1 of 2) and Carson Barrett (1 of 1).

Still, that leaves six who are regular threats and hitting at a high clip, not even including Jones.

We've touched on Loyer and Gillis. Additionally, Smith is shooting 42.9% on 84 3s to go with Heide (15 of 29), Trey Kaufman-Renn (8 of 19) and Myles Colvin (20 of 44).

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Nobody in the nation is more accurate from 3 than Purdue basketball