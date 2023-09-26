Robbie Hummel is raising his profile in college basketball analysis.

The 34-year-old Purdue alumnus and Indiana All-Star from Valparaiso is joining NBC and Fox, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Making that move and leaving ESPN allows Hummel to remain aligned with the Big Ten. He is expected to announce games on NBC's weekend coverage and FS1 midweek games. He will remain with Big Ten Network.

ESPN will lose Big Ten broadcasts starting in 2023-24, and Fox owns the Big Ten Network.

Hummel has been a college basketball analyst for six years since retiring from playing pro basketball.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball alum Robbie Hummel moving from ESPN to NBC, Fox