Purdue basketball adds 7-2 center Daniel Jacobsen to 2024 class

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue basketball added another name to its history of big men on Friday night.

Daniel Jacobsen, a 7-foot-2 center from national powerhouse prep program Brewster Academy, verbally committed to the Boilermakers.

Jacobsen had reportedly been considering between Purdue and Wisconsin.

He was originally a 2025 recruit, but reclassified to 2024.

Jacobsen now becomes part of a five-player recruiting class for coach Matt Painter, joining Kanon Catchings, CJ Cox, Jack Benter and Raleigh Burgess.

The early national signing day period for 2024 recruits begins on Wednesday.

Jacobsen, originally from La Cueva High School in New Mexico, helps fill the void for the expected departure of senior Zach Edey.

La Cueva High School sophomore Daniel Jacobsen goes in for an easy layup over Piedra Vista's Douglas Pendergrass (25) during a game at the Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

