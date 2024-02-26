Purdue badgers Wisconsin on the road

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue women's basketball took its latest losses at Mackey Arena to heart after struggling to hit shots and force turnovers a week ago against Nebraska and Michigan State.

And it was Wisconsin who stood in the path of a program that left West Lafayette under frustrating terms.

Purdue ratcheted up its defensive intensity forcing a season high 14 steals and 20 turnovers and took a 3-point halftime lead to run away from Wisconsin 79-55 at the Kohl Center.

Purdue senior Abbey Ellis celebrates scoring while getting fouled against Nebraska at Mackey Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Senior Abbey Ellis led with an efficient 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Senior Caitlyn Harper scored 19 points including 3 of 5 from 3-point range for the Boilermakers who finished with their most productive offensive game during Big Ten Conference play.

Purdue (12-15, 5-11 Big Ten) hit 29 of 58 shots including 7 of 14 from 3-point range. Two 50% offensive outputs combined with shooting 14 of 16 from the free throw line. Purdue won two straight road games for the first time in the 2023-2024 season.

Freshman Mary Ashley Stevenson added 12 points and hit her first five shots from the floor while fellow freshman Sophie Swanson added 11 points off the bench with two 3s.

Stevenson fouled out of the game and played just 22 minutes. Her absence however, did little to affect the speed and aggressiveness Purdue showed on the defensive end.

Senior Jeanet Terry led the Boilermaker badgering by nabbing a game-high five steals along with six assists, nine rebounds and three points.

Purdue coach Katie Gearlds commended Terry, Harper and Ellis' commitment effort late in the season. Both Terry and Harper transferred to Purdue, Terry in 2021 and Harper in 2022. Terry came from Illinois and Ellis originally started at Cal Poly. Harper started her career at Cal Baptist.

"They didn't commit to Purdue to play for me and they stood by me, believed in me from day one," Gearlds told the Big Ten Network. "I have a really soft spot in my heart for those kids. And for them to come out and never lose sight of trying to win basketball games. It hasn't gone very well for us and we've lost some games but they've stayed true in helping Purdue win."

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caitlyn Harper (34) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) work together on a rebound during the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Sunday Jan. 21, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Indiana won 74-68.

Purdue outrebounded Wisconsin (13-13, 6-10 Big Ten) 32-29 while the Badgers' bench was held scoreless.

Purdue plays its final home game at Mackey Arena this Wednesday against Penn State. Tipoff starts at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on the B1G+.

