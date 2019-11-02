When the Bears announced their 2019 schedule, we decided to have some puppies reveal the opponents. Now, we have taken it a step further. We have a puppy that will make weekly picks for the Bears games.

Walter has been through a lot during his young life



We introduce you to the pup who will be predicting Bears games all season in our first edition of Puppy Pick 'Em! (@onetailatatime) pic.twitter.com/S3AVfKMALx



— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 29, 2019

It is Week 9... but it's another sad pick for Walter. He seems to be drawn towards the opponent more often.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Walter's choices in Week 9 are Chicago's very own Italian beef and a Philly cheese steak.

Walter has been adopted by a lovely family and guess what??? They kept the name that YOU the fans chose! Walter!

What an amazing journey for the 4 month old puppy, who was hand-selected by the scouts at NBC Sports Chicago and hails from One Tail at a Time rescue. He came from a shelter in Alabama and was transported to Chicago. At just 7 weeks old and without his mom, he beat a deadly virus and spent some time in the doggie ER, where he healed and became strong again. This adoption truly is special.

We have noticed that whatever team walter picks, you should probably bet against him. See who he chose in this much-anticipated match-up between the Eagles and the Bears.

Story continues

Walter will pick the games throughout the NFL season, including the playoffs and we hope that his nose follows the scent to the Bears every week, all the way to that magical game in Miami in February. Narrated by Jason Benetti, play-by-play announcer for the White Sox.

It is time for Puppy Pick ‘Em presented by Nissan.

To learn more: www.onetail.org

Puppy Pick 'Em Week 9: Chicago's Italian beef vs Philly cheese steak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago