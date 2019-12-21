When the Bears announced their 2019 schedule, we decided to have some puppies reveal the opponents. Now, we have taken it a step further. We have a puppy that will make weekly picks for the Bears games.

Walter has been through a lot during his young life



We introduce you to the pup who will be predicting Bears games all season in our first edition of Puppy Pick 'Em! (@onetailatatime) pic.twitter.com/S3AVfKMALx



— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 29, 2019

The Chiefs are in town for Week 16 on Sunday Night Football and Walter has BBQ on the mind. Will it be Chicago barbecue or Kansas City barbecue (yes, there's a difference)?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Walter will be hoping for a Bear's W under the tree this week.

We love going on Walter's journey and enjoy seeing him grow up. He was hand-selected by the scouts at NBC Sports Chicago and hails from One Tail at a Time rescue. He came from a shelter in Alabama and was transported to Chicago. At just seven weeks old and without his mom, he beat a deadly virus and spent some time in the doggie ER, where he healed and became strong again. Now, Walter has found a home of his own and is the king of the castle.

Walter will pick the games throughout the NFL season, including the playoffs and we hope that his nose follows the scent to the Bears every week, all the way to that magical game in Miami in February. Narrated by Jason Benetti, play-by-play announcer for the White Sox.

It is time for Puppy Pick ‘Em presented by Nissan.

To learn more: www.onetail.org

Story continues

Puppy Pick 'Em Week 16: Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago