Puppies Found Abandoned in Dublin Graveyard Given Christmas Names

Six puppies found in a graveyard in Dublin, Ireland, in December, were taken in by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) and given Christmas-themed names.

The six little ones were named Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Donner, and Blitzen, after some of Santa’s reindeer.

“As we were celebrating Santa’s visit to the DSPCA on Sunday, little did we know that out there 6 vulnerable little puppies were being abandoned in a cardboard box in a graveyard just ahead of storm Fergus,” the DSPCA wrote on Facebook.

The organization said the puppies, determined to be eight weeks old, were found by a local family and turned over to the DSPCA for care.

All six tested positive for parvovirus, an often deadly canine virus that causes gastrointestinal distress, but have undergone treatment and are “eating and are bright,” according to the DSPCA.

The pups were all headed to foster homes as of December 12. Credit: DSPCA via Storyful