Punxsutawney edges Somerset for District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional baseball title

DuBOIS, Pa. – Sometimes it only takes a single run to win a baseball game.

Such was the case in Tuesday’s District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship game as the Punxsutawney Chucks got the lone run of the game across the plate in the bottom of the sixth, downing District 5 champion Somerset 1-0 for the title at Showers Field.

In a pitchers’ duel between Somerset’s Braeden Flower and Punxsutawney’s Parker Stahlman, it was the latter that won the matchup as the sophomore threw a shutout, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

“I tip my cap to Stahlman, their pitcher,” Somerset coach Jimmy Mayer said. “He did a great job keeping us off-balance.”

The Golden Eagles’ five hits all came in the first three innings as Stahlman shut Somerset down for the remaining four frames.

Flower tossed all six innings himself, allowing six hits and the one run – which was unearned on the only error of the contest – as he walked two and struck out seven.

“Braeden’s done what he’s done for us all year,” Mayer said. “He’s given us a chance to win every time he’s pitched. He pitched a heck of a game today.

“We just couldn’t push that run or two across early, and we had our chances. We just needed a hit or two early in the game. We just didn’t come up with them.

“They have a great program,” Mayer said of Punxsutawney.

“They got us there on one play in the sixth inning. That’s how it goes. When you have your chances early against good teams, you’ve got to capitalize.

“We didn’t do that today.”

The lone run of the contest came in the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game’s second rain delay – the first lasted just three minutes and the second one was 11 minutes – Stahlman led off to help his own cause by roping a double to right field that went over Golden Eagles right fielder Simon McGuire and one-hopped off the wall.

Stahlman was then replaced by courtesy runner Lucas Silverstein as Nate Kendrick, who was playing in right field, pinch hit for designated hitter Ty Limrick. Kendrick laid down a sacrifice bunt toward Flower, who in turn bobbled the barehand attempt as Kendrick made it to first and Silverstein got to third.

Flower then got Brody Stouffer to pop up to catcher Callen Miller for the first out.

With Luke Miller at the plate, Kendrick took off for second after a Flower pitch and purposely got caught in a rundown. As Kendrick ran back to first, Silverstein took off for home and the throw to the plate wasn’t in time as Silverstein slid in head first for what was the game’s only run.

Stahlman then struck out Zane Hagans, got Cole Lucas to fly out to right field and then fanned Craig McKnight to end the game.

Somerset ends its season with a 16-6 record as Punxsutawney moves on to next week’s PIAA Class 3A tournament and will play District 7 runner-up Riverside, which lost 4-3 to Avonworth in 14 innings.

It was the final game for the Golden Eagles’ three seniors in McGuire, McKnight and Cameron Nickelow.

“It’s always tough to say goodbye,” Mayer said. “Those three kids are great kids. They came to work every day. They all contributed in some fashion this year to help us get to this point.

“We’re really going to miss them. They have great attitudes.

“It’s just tough to say goodbye in that last game to them.

“I told the younger guys, this has to fuel their fire for next year. We’re getting that trophy next year and we won’t be on the losing end.”