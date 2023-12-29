Punter Tory Taylor left an unparalleled mark in Iowa football career. It ends vs Tennessee

ORLANDO, Fla. − In August 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, Tory Taylor set foot on American soil for the very first time.

There’s absolutely no way he could’ve imagined the ride he was about to experience.

Taylor had never played in an American football game, let alone punt in one. But just 40 months later, Taylor’s journey from Melbourne, Australia, to the U.S. has seen him become a bona fide Iowa celebrity; seen his name emblazoned on T-shirts and associated with the “Punting is Winning” mantra; and seen him become one of the greatest men at his position in college-football history.

“It’s been a hell of a ride, and I’m really just grateful for all the people that put their time and effort into my career,” Taylor said. “It’s sad that it’s going to come to an end.”

Taylor will put on a Hawkeye uniform for the final time Monday (1 p.m., ABC) at Camping World Stadium when Iowa (10-3) will battle Tennessee (8-4) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

His four years as Iowa’s starting punter have been remarkable.

As a freshman, he booted booming balls in empty stadiums with fans not allowed in during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was so good right away that he was named the Big Ten Punter of the Year and a second-team All-American by The Athletic.

As a sophomore, he was off-the-charts instrumental in top-10 victories against Iowa State (eight punts, 51.1-yard average) and Penn State (five punts inside the 8-yard line) and set an Iowa record with 3,688 total punt yards.

As a junior, he was just as good and upped that mark to 3,725 in yardage.

As a senior, he is within 20 punt yards in the Citrus Bowl from breaking the NCAA’s single-season yardage record which has been held for 85 years by Michigan State’s Johnny Pingel (99 punts for 4,138 yards). Taylor has almost gotten there in 13 fewer punts − 86 for 4,119 yards.

For his career, he's punted 288 balls for 13,297 yards − the equivalent of more than 7½ miles.

No player with at least 75 punts in an NCAA season has averaged more than 47.8 yards per punt. Taylor is at a career-best 47.9 this season.

Nation's best punter = Tory Taylor



2x @bigten punter of the Tory Taylor is the 2023 @RayGuyAward winner.



Relive the Iowa legend's big day vs. Wisconsin this season. ⤵️ #ForTheBrand x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/aYEz7plRH4 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 9, 2023

He’s now a two-time first-team All-American from The Athletic. He and teammate Cooper DeJean just recently became the 14th and 15thunanimous consensus All-Americans in a storied Hawkeye football history.

Everything he has done and meant to the 2023 Hawkeyes, who have by far the worst total offense out of all 133 FBS teams, can be summed up by this fact: One Big Ten head coach (not Kirk Ferentz) voted for Taylor as the Silver Football award winner as conference MVP.

Not Marvin Harrison Jr. Not J.J. McCarthy. Not Blake Corum.

Tory Taylor.

Even without seeing the stats, it’s been that easy for those who witness Taylor's mastery to appreciate it.

Even in pregame warmups, his punts have become captivating material. When the 6-foot-4, 232-pound, 26-year-old man steps back and launches a punt as far as he can, the ball spirals perfectly with hang time you just don’t see very often in football.

Because of his Australian football background, where players pass the ball with their feet, Taylor’s accuracy combined with length becomes unique and almost unstoppable. He once said, after one of the most impressive games of his career in Iowa’s 15-6 win at Wisconsin on Oct. 14, that he can drop balls inside the opponents’ 5-yard line “in his sleep.” But becoming a refined punter, where he can do just about anything special-teams coordinator LeVar Woods needs him to do, has been a four-year process.

He was a naïve freshman before he began to realize, “I’m pretty good at this,” and had further conversations with former Hawkeye punter Jason Baker, who is an influential mental coach for the Iowa specialists more than anything.

“My first year, I would just run out there and catch it and kick it and fire it as high as I can and like, ‘You guys can do the rest,’” Taylor said. “But I talked to Baker, and he said this could really progress into something important for you.”

When Taylor reflects on how far he's come at Iowa, his mind flashes back to his fourth-ever game – at Minnesota in November of 2020. The game-time temperature was 33 degrees, but the biting wind in that Friday-night game made for three hours of bone-chilling cold.

Woods, ever the comic, waited at the bottom of the team plane's steps upon arrival to see Taylor’s reaction to the cold when he emerged into the freezing Minnesota air.

“I remember getting off the plane and I was just like, ‘Holy s---, like I just want to turn around and go back in. I'm not playing in this.’ That was ridiculous,” Taylor said. “I just thought, ‘Man, is it even legal to play football in this weather?’ But then two years passed by, and I think it was like minus-18 degrees Celsius (at Minnesota).”

Taylor rolls his eyes at Americans' use of Fahrenheit, but his point is valid. That 2022 game at Minnesota, won 13-10 by Iowa, had a game-time temperature of 17 degrees (Fahrenheit) with 20 mph winds. And the game got even colder after the sun went down. At that time of year in Australia, the temperatures are 85 or 90 degrees.

The statistics Taylor has put together at Iowa are all the more impressive because he doesn’t play in comfortable settings – like the South, the West Coast or in a dome. That experience will be a benefit when he is sized up by 32 NFL teams for this spring's draft. Taylor was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January and likely will be included in the NFL Scouting Combine, too. A middle-of-the-road NFL punter earns $2 million a year. The best top $3 million annually.

Taylor has a very good chance to be the first Hawkeye punter drafted since the great Reggie Roby went to the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 1983 draft.

Twenty-three punters have been chosen in the last 11 NFL Drafts, with none going higher than the No. 110 overall pick. Taylor would seem to be the well-rounded type of punter who could join that list, especially considering how he’s proven his ability over four years of college ball.

He delivered 288 punts in his Iowa career, with 99 of them traveling at least 50 yards. A whopping 43.4% of them (125) have landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. He’s only got a few more swings of his right leg left at Iowa. But those of us who enjoy watching him can likely continue doing so on Sundays next fall and for years to come.

“At the end of the day, I'm just trying to be the best Tory Taylor I can be,” he said. “Hopefully someone gives me a shot.”

Hawkeye fans certainly have appreciated his journey. And he was so good that Iowa has dipped into Australia again for another punter, with 19-year-old Rhys Dakin joining the program in January as a freshman.

Taylor will still be training in Iowa this spring, which will give him a chance to work a bit with Dakin, too.

“I know it’s been one hell of a ride for me, and I know he’s going to experience the same,” Taylor said. “The Hawkeyes will be in good hands with Rhys, that’s for sure.”

Ahead of Iowa's Nov. 18 game vs. Illinois at Kinnick Stadium, 20 Hawkeye seniors were honored in a pregame ceremony. As fate would have it, Taylor was last to be announced in the alphabetical-order procession. And there was no doubt to any of the 69,250 fans in attendance that the loudest cheer of the 20 went to the punter.

Taylor was and is truly one of a kind. He’s well-liked by everyone that crosses his path. He’s twice been voted permanent team captain by Hawkeye players. A former U.S. president praised his body of punting work in a recent campaign stop in Iowa.

We may never see this kind of love – or celebrity status – for an Iowa punter ever again.

“People kind of say that. But I’m really not too sure,” Taylor said. “I really enjoy the fact that people kind of appreciate me more so as a person. Obviously, I enjoy going out there and making plays on the football field, but it's more the off-field stuff.

“Really, playing football is 3½ hours on a Saturday. It's no more than 40 hours a year. So, I just try to be a good person and, more importantly, I try to have fun.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 29 years with The Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Sports Network. Join Chad's text-message group (free for subscribers) at HawkCentral.com/HawkeyesTexts. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Tory Taylor left an unparalleled mark for Iowa. It ends vs Tennessee