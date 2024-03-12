Punter Tommy Townsend leaves Chiefs for Texans

Now we know why the Chiefs signed punter Matt Araiza.

Their current punter, Tommy Townsend, has left the Chiefs. He plans to sign a two-year, $6 million deal with the Texans, according to ESPN.com.

Undrafted in 2020, Townsend has punted for the Chiefs for four seasons. He has a career regular-season average of 47.4 yards, with a net of 42.8.

Townsend was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Last month, the Chiefs added Araiza, a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2022 who was cut after he was sued for rape. He has shown to have an exceptionally strong leg, and he'll now have the inside track to punt for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.