Punter Sam Martin has free-agent visit with Bills

(Update: 7:27 p.m.): The Bills have signed Martin.

Previous coverage:

The Buffalo Bills hosted punter Sam Martin on a free-agent visit.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the meeting took place on Tuesday.

Martin was formerly with the Denver Broncos, who kept Corliss Waitman instead.

Per Broncos Wire, Denver asked Martin to take a pay cut in order to stay with the team. He declined and ended up in the free-agent pool.

Martin’s average salary of $2.35 million made him the 10th-highest-paid punter in the NFL. This year specifically, Martin was set to have the fourth-highest cap hit among punters in the NFL ($2,733,334).

The move also saved the Broncos $2.25M in salary cap space.

In 2021, Martin ranked third in the NFL in net punting average at 42.8 yards per punt. He tied for fifth in the league with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.

One thing to note: Martin is a right-footed. The team has preferred lefty kickers in the past.

Earlier this week, the Bills worked out four other punters but have yet to sign anyone.

Buffalo cut their initial roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. However, the Bills have yet to replace rookie Matt Araiza who was released on Saturday.

