  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Punter Marquette King, out of NFL since 2018, wonders why he has been shunned by league

Frank Schwab
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Before Marquette King retires, he wanted to ask one more time why he can't get a job in the NFL. 

King has been out of the NFL since a rocky 2018 stint with the Denver Broncos. The former Raiders punter went from one of the best in the league to out of a job. He's just 32 years old, and plays a position in which some last until their late 30s or longer. 

On Monday morning, as a last-ditch attempt, King tagged the NFL on Twitter and wondered why he couldn't punt for a team if he was good enough. 

Marquette King asks why he's not in NFL

King's tweet referenced a pending retirement, but he wanted answers first. 

King was a second-team All-Pro in 2016. He also led the league in yards per punt all the way back in 2013. He signed a five-year, $16.5 million deal with Oakland in 2016 and a three-year, $6 million deal with the Broncos, which is good money for a punter. He was valued. 

The problem, presumably, is that teams generally don't want their punters generating headlines. King produced more than a few in Denver even though he played just four games with the Broncos. He took shots at the Raiders and their coach Jon Gruden, acted like he was unhappy in Denver from the start of training camp, confronted a Denver radio host, went on IR (and was cut afterward) and then said the Broncos changing his kicking style resulted in his injury.

That's a lot for just four games with a team. 

Punter Marquette King is curious why he doesn&#39;t have a job in the NFL. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Punter Marquette King is curious why he doesn't have a job in the NFL. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

King still kicking

The NFL can be a weird place. In general, teams don't like players expressing themselves, which King did with the Raiders and Broncos. The quieter the better, especially from a punter. It's not fair it has been a constant theme through 101 seasons of NFL football. 

King probably is one of the 32 best punters available, and he's still working out. This month he posted this cool video, with many retweets from fans wondering why he wasn't in the NFL. 

King's plea might not work, but he didn't know what else to do. He sounds frustrated enough that if it doesn't work, he might be done with football for good. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Reported Broncos offer to Lions for Matthew Stafford detailed

    Denver's offer seems almost insulting compared to what the Lions got from the Rams

  • The top 7 quarterbacks available in what could be a historic NFL draft class

    Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there's plenty of other quarterbacks that could be potential franchise-changing players.

  • Drew Lock has been doing a lot of work with Peyton Manning this offseason

    The Broncos have Drew Lock on the roster for the 2021 season, but they’ve been linked to pursuits of other quarterbacks via free agency, trades, and the draft this offseason. If they do wind up sticking with Lock as their starter, a former member of the organization will have a hand in getting him ready [more]

  • Will Smith film pulls out of Georgia over 'regressive' voting law

    Will Smith is no longer Georgia bound for his new movie in response to the state's controversial voting law. Smith's upcoming slave drama Emancipation, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, is no longer planning to film in Georgia in response to the voting law recently passed in the state, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. "We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access," Smith and Fuqua said. "The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state." The Georgia law implements ID requirements for absentee ballots that are "virtually certain to limit access to absentee voting," according to The New York Times, and it also limits where drop boxes may be placed and reduces the amount of time voters have to request absentee ballots, among other changes. Democrats have blasted the law, with President Biden labeling it a "blatant attack on the Constitution," and it prompted the MLB to pull the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Georgia has attracted numerous major Hollywood film and television productions, including big-budget Marvel movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith's film is the first major production to leave the state in protest of the voting law — though the Reporter adds the move could pressure others to do the same. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • The Rush: A Masters first, a dunk of the year candidate and A-Rod’s next investment

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama makes history at Augusta, Miles Bridges drops one of the best dunks of the year, Alex Rodriguez is in the market for a basketball investment and another former NFL player joins the HBCU coaching ranks.

  • Texans remove Deshaun Watson from intro to in-house TV show

    It’s the latest tangible sign that quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t be part of the Houston Texans’ future. Via Rivers McCown, the Texans have removed Watson from the introduction to the teams’ online TV show, Texans 360. The development comes during an offseason that has seen Watson request a trade and that, more recently, has seen [more]

  • Sam Darnold: It “stings a little bit” to be “unwanted” by the Jets

    Jets quarterback Sam Darnold spent more than two months not knowing whether he’d still be the Jets quarterback. That’s now over. And he’s happy about that. “There’s a little bit of both — relief and excitement,” Darnold said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “There’s been so much uncertainty this offseason, not knowing what your future [more]

  • White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders

    The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official told Reuters on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border. Earlier, White House aide Tyler Moran told MSNBC that the Biden administration had secured agreements with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to put more troops on their own border.

  • NFL draft betting: We know 5 QBs will be picked in the first round, will you bet on there being a 6th?

    Quarterbacks are always overdrafted, leading to an interesting prop at BetMGM.

  • AP source: Browns still putting rush on Jadeveon Clowney

    The Cleveland Browns remain in active pursuit of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Monday. The Browns offered Clowney a multiyear contract last year before he signed with the Tennessee Titans. Clowney had only one sack and played in eight games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

  • CD Projekt committed to fixing Cyberpunk 2077 so it can sell 'for years'

    Video games maker CD Projekt has no plans to shelve Cyberpunk 2077 and is committed to fixing glitches to make its flagship game a long-term success after a troubled rollout, joint chief executive Adam Kicinski told Reuters. Kicinski said CD Projekt was in touch with Sony, which pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut in December amid complaints of glitches in the video game. The role-playing game, billed as an "open-world, action-adventure story set in ... a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification" and featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was delayed three times before its debut.

  • Topps to launch official MLB NFTs

    Topps wants to do for MLB what Dapper Labs' NBA Top Shot has done for the NBA.Driving the news: The 83-year-old card company revealed Monday morning that it will issue its flagship baseball cards as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with MLB and the MLBPA, Coindesk reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Unlike Dapper's highlight-reel-esque NBA player moments, Topps' initial offering appears to be just digitized versions of its physical baseball cards," writes Coindesk's Danny Nelson."The border designs move, but the players stay put."The backdrop: Topps, which was bought for $385 million and taken private by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner in 2007, announced last week that it's going public in a SPAC deal that values it at $1.3 billion.Go deeper: The trading card boom (Axios)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michigan Spring Game Recap, Part II: Defense Standouts, Big Plays More

    Part II of our Michigan Spring Scrimmage recap, this one focused a bit more on the defense and some big plays ...

  • Stephen Curry scores 38 points, Warriors beat Rockets

    Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 38 points in the third quarter and the Golden State Warriors withstood another injury to rookie James Wiseman to beat the Houston Rockets 125-109 on Saturday night. Curry had his sixth straight 30-point game, the longest streak of his career. John Wall had 30 points and seven assists for Houston.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    You really only have to look for two things when considering dividend stocks. Sure, there are other characteristics of dividend stocks that are nice to have. A track record of dividend increases is another big plus.

  • I asked the 'Fear TWD' showrunners about the show's baiting Madison tweet teasing a potential character return. They seemed as surprised as fans to learn about it.

    Insider asked the showrunners what's up with the "Fear TWD" Twitter handle teasing fans about Madison. We're sorry the answer isn't more satisfying.

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • 6th victim dies in shooting allegedly carried out by former NFL player Phillip Adams

    The only person who survived Phillip Adams' alleged shooting spree has died of his injuries.

  • Nate Sudfeld, Mac Jones, pro days and more 49ers news from last week

    We check in the San Francisco 49ers, one of the Arizona Cardinals' NFC West rivals, to see what has been going on this last week.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)