Punter Jake Camarda saves Bucs with spectacular play
It won’t show up in the stats.
However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda may have saved his team’s NFC South championship with a brilliant play.
The snap to the punter was bad and Camarda had to scramble. He ran left and somehow kicked the ball with his right foot — his punting leg — down to the 1-yard line.
The play was negated by a penalty for illegal man downfield but had Camarda either fallen on the ball or lost it, Carolina would have been in a position to pull off a miracle win.
Bucs punter Jake Camarda saves a potential disaster of a punt!
📺: #CARvsTB on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/iBHCs5kpjA pic.twitter.com/xaMgChEhJI
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Camarda got a better snap on the next play and drilled it to the Carolina 8.
A last-ditch drive by the Panthers came up short and Tom Brady was back in the playoffs.