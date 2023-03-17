Punter that filed grievance against Patriots signs with division rival

The Miami Dolphins signed former New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey on Friday. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Bailey was released by the Patriots on March 10, in what began a wave of moves for the organization. Bailey had a difficult season with New England in 2022. He recorded a 41.2-yard average and 33.5-yard net average with his punts, which both sit at the bottom of NFL rankings.

New England placed him on injured reserve December 21, and he was put on the suspended list for the remaining two games of the season. He has since filed a grievance with the Patriots.

Bailey was most recently an All-Pro punter in 2020 after tallying a 45.6 net punting average.

We have signed Braxton Berrios & Jake Bailey. 🐬⬆️ pic.twitter.com/ZHeZpu5kyI — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 17, 2023

It has been a busy couple of days for the AFC East in terms of moves. One has to wonder if a change of scenery will help Bailey, as he looks to resurrect his career.

More NFL Free Agency!

WATCH: Trio of Ex-Patriots reunite in Las Vegas after signing Another report linking Patriots to Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Deal reportedly 'done' for Patriots' rival landing legendary QB

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire