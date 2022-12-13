What punter Eddie Czaplicki can do to help USC football in 2023

Eddie Czaplicki of Arizona State led the Pac-12 and was No. 8 in the nation with a 45.98 yard average in punting. Now he’ll be transferring to USC to play in Southern California.

The former Sun Devil blasted 16 punts over 50 yards and dropped 15 punts inside the 20.

Czaplicki, originally from Charlotte, N.C., started both seasons with the Sun Devils and was named a first-team All-Pac-12 punter this year.

He also handled 55 kickoffs, averaging 61.6 yards per attempt with 29 touchbacks.

USC didn’t have to punt very often this season, but the Trojans did not have a punter who could flip the field with great consistency. A weak USC defense needed every extra advantage it could get. Hidden yardage on special teams matters. The Trojans didn’t always stand on the right side of the equation. Special teams were very good against Washington State in Week 6, but not on a relentlessly consistent basis. Lincoln Riley pooch-punted with Caleb Williams against Notre Dame so that the Trojans didn’t have to face the Fighting Irish’s elite punt block unit. USC needed a special teams upgrade.

The Trojans have now checked that box.

