Punter competition pretty even between Matt Haack and Nolan Cooney

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of roster and position battles in training camp. Before cap started, there was one battle that probably was overlooked by most.

The punter battle between Nolan Cooney and Matt Haack is pretty even.

Both punters have been “pretty decent,” according to special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers, via AZCentral Sports’ Jose Romero.

Cooney has been with the team for a while, spending time on the practice squad last year and in previous training camps.

Haack was signed in May after a tryout in rookie minicamp. He has been a starting punter for six seasons.

Both punters have things going in their favor.

Rodgers knows Cooney more from his time on the team. However, Haack has six years of NFL tape.

Cooney can kick off, which would ease the load for veteran kicker Matt Prater.

But Haack, being left-footed, can cause opposing punt returners problems because the ball comes off his foot differently.

Haack has more experience but Cooney is punting the ball well.

Rodgers also notes that holding for extra points and field goals will also be a factor.

Haack obviously did this in his previous stops in the league with Miami, Buffalo and Indianapolis.

“It’s hard to say kind of where things are at right now, because we’re pretty close,” Rodgers told Romero. “See how that plays over the next few weeks.”

Performance in practice and the preseason games will both factor in.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire