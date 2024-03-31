Punter Brad Wing throws TD pass to lineman Alex Mollette for THICC-Six in UFL

The UFL had a 64-yard field goal on Saturday. On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas used trickeration for a wild touchdown.

Punter Brad Wing threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Alex Mollette as the first half of the San Antonio Brahmas-DC Defenders game was concluding.

We love a big-man TD 😍 Here’s another look at that trick play by the @XFLBrahmas ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Idt76TJiz2 — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

Wing had thrown one pass in the NFL and it was intercepted. He said during the broadcast Mollette was not primary option on the play.

“We saved it for the right time.” Brad Wing discusses the amazing trick play that resulted in a Brahmas TD! #UFL2024 pic.twitter.com/tvqjFWjfgn — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

The Brahmas OC’s were absolutely loving it 🤘💛 pic.twitter.com/n1NfFaHMyC — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

The Brahmas led 20-9 at the break.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire