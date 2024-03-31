Advertisement

Punter Brad Wing throws TD pass to lineman Alex Mollette for THICC-Six in UFL

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The UFL had a 64-yard field goal on Saturday. On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas used trickeration for a wild touchdown.

Punter Brad Wing threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Alex Mollette as the first half of the San Antonio Brahmas-DC Defenders game was concluding.

Wing had thrown one pass in the NFL and it was intercepted. He said during the broadcast Mollette was not primary option on the play.

The Brahmas led 20-9 at the break.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire