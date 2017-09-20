Punt return TD makes Jamal Agnew top NFC special teamer of the week

The Lions are 2-0 after beating the Giants on the road on Monday night with the help of a big play from rookie Jamal Agnew.

Agnew caught a Brad Wing punt on his own 12-yard-line early in the fourth quarter, broke a couple of tackles, used a spin move to evade another and then sprinted past Wing for an 88-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown of Agnew’s brief NFL career and the finishing touch on a 24-10 Lions win.

Agnew has been named the NFC special teams player of the week in recognition of that effort. He returned two other punts for 13 yards and a kickoff for 15 yards during the game.

Agnew was a fifth-round pick this spring after playing cornerback at San Diego. He’s only played one defensive snap in the first two weeks, but his special teams contributions have been enough for Detroit to realize a quick return on their investment.