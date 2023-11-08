As punishment looms for Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, House members ask Big Ten for due process

With a punishment for Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh seemingly imminent amid sign-stealing allegations against the Wolverines, a hot-button topic in the college football world has now become a bi-partisan political issue.

Two days after Michigan football was reportedly served notice of a punishment from the Big Ten, two members of the Michigan House of Representatives — Phil Skaggs, D-East Grand Rapids, and Graham Filler, R-Clinton County — penned a letter to conference commissioner Tony Petitti pleading for an investigation before leveling punishment against the university.

REQUIRED READING: Jim Harbaugh has long rankled his coaching peers. Now they're coming after him.

“It’s absolutely vital that members of the Big Ten Conference receive due process in any investigation, especially those that may have been initiated by allegations from parties with clear conflicts of interest,” Skaggs wrote. “We must not punish the dedicated players, coaches and staff of the University of Michigan football program based on incomplete evidence.”

Filler added: “We know that college football is a topic charged with emotions on all sides. What’s important here is to let the facts determine the outcome of this investigation."

The 11 signees are Democrats Skaggs, Filler, Donovan McKinney (D), Carrie Rheingans (D), Jennifer Conlin (D), Jason Morgan (D), Felicia Brabec (D), Senator Sue Shink (D), Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D), Senator John Cherry (D), and Alabas Farhat (D).

REQUIRED READING: Amid sign-stealing scandals, NCAA approved helmet comms for college football bowl games

The NCAA is, of course, still investigating Michigan, but those gears grind notoriously slow. The Big Ten has the power to unilaterally hand down punishment, but it is a rare occurrence. Adding to the high drama of it all is a significant amount of smoke that Michigan would be willing to take the Big Ten to court if punishment is passed before the conclusions of a full investigation.

Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) has aspirations of a third straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth, having made the semifinals in each of the past two seasons.

The Wolverines play No. 9 Penn State on Saturday. After the conference informed Michigan of punishment, it reportedly expected a reply from Michigan Wednesday night, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. No punishment is expected to be levied immediately, but it could still come before Michigan travels to Happy Valley to take on the Nittany Lions in its biggest test so far this year.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan House wants due process from Big Ten in sign-stealing scandal