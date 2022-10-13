What punishment will Davante Adams receive for shoving photographer? | You Pod To Win The Game

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Jori Epstein discuss Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, and debate what punishment the NFL should levy against Adams.

JORI EPSTEIN: What do you think the NFL will do, because definitely seems at least fine worthy, if not a one game suspension. Like, I don't think it's going to be lengthy, but I think they need some sort of deterrent to remind guys, it doesn't matter what you're thinking, how angry are, we don't care if you just got the touchdown, your team missed the 2 point conversion against your division rival, I mean, yes, there are stakes here.

You also could have really, really hurt the guy. And when we think about what just happened too, it's like we need player safety. We also need staff and stadium people safety.

CHARLES ROBINSON: I mean, people are going to say, well, you guys are biased. You're part of the media. Of course you're going to stick up for the media person and everything. But I'm going to-- like Charles McDonald was pissed about this today, like clearly. Like, I was kind of paying attention to what he was saying, his responses to people.

And I'm with him, because it sucks to me to see now in society, I just feel like we are degenerating to the point where it's like we like, this suck it up attitude any time violence occurs. And the response to that is, well, everybody's soft or woke or this or that. So every time violence occurs, like just get over it. It wasn't a big deal. Like, whatever.

I mean, come on, man. Just be decent. Like there's an element of decency involved here. And I think when you ask about the NFL, as much as people don't want to accept this, we are a part of what you as fans enjoy. Like we're all sharing the same space trying to do our jobs. Like, that person is part of a production crew trying to do their job.

They weren't attacking a player. They made a mistake. And it's the same with Jori and I. It's like, it's like you and I have asked questions at times and got hammered for it. Or you just get the side eye from other media members, or you have fans who call us things, or if we write certain things that are deemed as negative.

The NFL I think looks at that. And I think, I agree with you. I think there's going to be some element of deterrent. Here my guess would probably be a fine. And it's going to be the NFL basically sending the reminder that, don't forget, the people that produce the content around the product help us build the product into what it is, helped create. If there is no one thing, and this is absolutely true.

There's no one player in the NFL, there's no collection of players in the NFL, who ultimately turned it into a $10, $15, someday $25 billion a year revenue league. You know what did it? It was the production of the entertainment. It was the facilitation of bringing the entertainment. It was a marriage. So the players themselves produce the product. No question about it. Doesn't exist without those players.

And they are by far the most important part of it. But, we are still part of the avenue that brings it to everybody else. Everybody's got to be able to work together and at least share some element of common decency. And I just don't think this was a decent moment. And to me, the NFL's got at least-- they have to do something just to be like, hey, we're all sharing the same space. I know it's tough.

I think it would have been different again, had he just stopped, realized what he did, picked the guy up, and said, sorry, I apologize. And then he meets with the media afterwards and said, hey, it just scared me. I didn't know a guy got in front of me.

And my first reaction, out of anger, was just get this person out of my face. I picked him up, said I was sorry, made sure he was OK. We're all good. I just think this whole thing could have been avoided. But I guess we are where we are.