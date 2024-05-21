Pundits unanimously back Clark & Gordon for Euros

Will Hearts goalkeepers Zander Clark and Craig Gordon both go to the Euros with Scotland?

They certainly should, according to all six BBC Scotland pundits each tasked with choosing their preferred 26-man squad.

Both Clark and Gordon got the nod from ex-Hearts players Michael Stewart and Neil McCann as well as fellow panellists Leanne Crichton, Peter Grant, Steven Thompson and Tom English.

Prolific Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is another cert for a place on the plane according to our pundits, while McCann also included Tynecastle-bound Motherwell midfielder Blair Spittal, who has enjoyed a fine season at Fir Park.

However, there was no love for Stephen Kingsley. Some have mooted the versatile Hearts defender, but not one of our pundits opted for him.

