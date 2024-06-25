Pundits respond to Chelsea’s links to €60m superstar who could blast them to Champions League

Pundits respond to Chelsea’s links to €60m superstar who could blast them to Champions League

On ESPN this morning they discussed the transfer which Chelsea fans are really dreaming of right now.

The Blues have been linked with Athletic Bilbao striker Nico Williams in recent days, the flames fanned by his excellent performances for Spain at the Euros.

We agree with everything they say – he’s a great player and would add a lot to Chelsea’s attack. But they almost ignore the crucial fact that we probably can’t afford him. We’ve recently pulled out of other deals due to cost, and Williams is potentially even more expensive.

Transfermarkt value him at €60m, which is what his release clause is believed to be. That, combined with his likely vast wages (given the leverage he has in any discussions right now) make him feel like an impossible target for us.

You can see their discussion in the clip embedded here, with the Williams section coming after two minutes: