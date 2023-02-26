Who are the pundits picking for the Steelers at the No. 17 pick?
Let’s take a look around the wonderful world of the internet and see who the pundits have the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
USA TODAY - Nate Davis
Steelers select Georgia OT, Broderick Jones
As much as they’re counting on Kenny Pickett – almost indisputably the worst quarterback in the AFC North, even if he blossoms into a Pro Bowler in 2023 – it’s high time to invest in the protection in front of him, which would also surely meet with RB Najee Harris’ approval, too.
Draft Wire - Luke Easterling
Steelers select Penn State CB, Joey Porter Jr.
Offensive tackle is the bigger need, but the value’s just not there in this scenario, and this Steelers regime just don’t spend first-round picks at that position. They do invest in corners from powerhouse programs, though, and Porter plays the corner position with the same competitiveness and physicality that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender in Pittsburgh.
Falcons Wire - Matt Urben
Steelers select Penn State CB, Joey Porter Jr.
Look for more and more pundits finding a way to get Porter to the Steelers in a legacy pick.
Jaguars Wire - Adam Stites
Steelers select Illinois CB, Devon Witherspoon
The Steelers allowed the second most passing touchdowns in the NFL in 2022. Bolstering the pass rush would be a help, but the team also needs cornerback help, regardless if it’s able to retain Cameron Sutton.
College Sports Wire - Patrick Conn
Steelers select Oregon CB, Christian Gonzalez
The Steelers need to address the cornerback position and Gonzalez fills that void. Gonzalez should help a defense that surrendered the fourth-most passing touchdowns last season.
Yahoo Sports - Charles McDonald
Steelers select Oklahoma OT, Anton Harrison
The Steelers need an anchor at tackle for Kenny Pickett and the rest of their young offense. Anton Harrison is a younger tackle, but he has massive upside to be one of the better tackles in the league.
Pro Football Network - Tony Pauline
Steelers select Clemson DT, Bryan Bresee
Regardless of how good a player Cameron Heyward is, he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
Why does Bryan Bresee fall?? There is a run at cornerback early on. If Bresee gets back to his playing form of 2021, and I’m sure he will, this will be the steal of the draft.