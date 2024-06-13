Pundits pick their key man for opener

It's funny the conversations you have while standing idle on a German train platform.

With Scotland's big game almost upon us, I grabbed BBC Sport Scotland's finest pundits to see who their key man will be in the Allianz Arena on Friday night.

Steven Thompson - John McGinn

"Down the left Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson is an area of the pitch that has given us so much joy, we look to build down that side.

"But I think McGinn could be the key man. His goal record for Scotland is brilliant. His energy and enthusiasm rubs off on everyone else."

Leanne Crichton - John McGinn

"Super John McGinn. His performances, the way he galvanises the squad and fans, I think his energy levels is incredible.

"He's great on the ball and he's always capable of coming up with a moment of magic."

Neil McCann - Everyone

"It's a collective effort for this one. Scott McTominay has been talismanic, as has McGinn.

"Tierney has been superb for us on that left side because he allows Andy to get up, so we'll need everyone."